Help children in need by supporting Toys for Tots this #GivingTuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s no experience quite like opening gifts under the Christmas tree as a child. However, there are some children who don’t get to experience this type of joy.

Toys for Tots addresses this issue by collecting new, unwrapped toys to distribute as Christmas gifts to children in need within the community. Toys for Tots organizer Paul Caputo discusses this program and how the community can participate to make a difference.

Toys for Tots and the Albuquerque Police Department will host a phone bank on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donations can be made by calling 505-768-2299. Unwrapped toys can be donated at any of the following Albuquerque or Rio Rancho locations:

Weck’s

Pep Boys

Pizza 9

Best Buy on the westside

