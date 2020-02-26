Help change the life of a child during Make-A-Wish New Mexico’s Wine & Wish fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – For decades, Make-A-Wish New Mexico has been making wishes come true for children battling critical illnesses. This year to kick off the month of May, the organization will be hosting its Wine & Wishes fundraising event that aims to grant the wishes of 20 New Mexico children.

Make-A-Wish New Mexico’s Chief Development Officer Sydney Graczyk and New York Life Managing Partner JP Espinoza visit the set to discuss the upcoming event and how you can help. Make-A-Wish New Mexico is a local nonprofit organization that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

“The wishes are life-changing not only for the child but for the parents,” said JP who was at recent wish event. “There’s a young man who came in who’s battling a muscular problem and it is life-threatening for him and he can’t walk. And so Legacy Church sponsored this wish and what they did, they were able to get him an action track wheelchair that allowed him to stand, to go fish and hunt. When we unveiled that wish, his dad began to weep,” said JP.

Last year, Make-A-Wish granted 105 wishes in New Mexico.

The 8th Annual Wine & Wishes will take place on May 1, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion. This 21 and older event will include an evening of wine, food, and fundraising.

Tickets to the event cost $50 each and the event will feature hors d’oeuvres, wine sampling, a live and silent auction as well as entertainment. This year, Sydney explains the fundraiser will be filled with surprises as it is the 40th anniversary of Make-A-Wish.

To purchase tickets to the 8th Annual Wine & Wishes event, visit Make-A-Wish New Mexico’s website. Make-A-Wish New Mexico also accepts donations to aid their mission.