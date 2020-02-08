Live Now
Help Animal Welfare meet its 'like' goal

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Giving back to homeless pets at Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare is just one click away.

Clark’s Pet Emporium is donating $1 for every new like Animal Welfare’s Facebook page receives, up to $5,000. There’s only one week left to reach the goal.

According to Animal Welfare, over 16,000 pets go through their front door every year.

“This is a great way for residents to play an easy but important role in improving the lives of our homeless pet population—and a great example that we hope other local businesses will follow!” said Adam Ricci, Animal Welfare Department Chief of Field Operations.

The donation drive ends on February 14.

