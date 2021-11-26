Help Animal Humane New Mexico support local homeless pets this Giving Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is Black Friday and as families visit stores to find the best deals, don’t forget about the upcoming Giving Tuesday, a global initiative that encourages individuals to donate to charitable causes. Animal Humane New Mexico PR and Media Manager Madison Beets introduces the Pet of the Week and provides details on Giving Tuesday.

The Black Friday of the nonprofit world, Giving Tuesday is November 30, and this year, the community can help pets in the community by supporting Animal Humane New Mexico. All donations up to $5,000 will be matched by a generous, anonymous donor.

Madison also shows off the adorable Caldero who is available for adoption. A very calm boy, Caldero just wants to be a constant companion and loves to snuggle.

You can donate at any time by visiting animalhumannm.org./givingtuesday.