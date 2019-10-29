Help Animal Humane continue to improve the lives of animals at Doggie Dash & Dawdle

Doggie Dash & Dawdle is Animal Humane’s largest fundraising event and is taking place on Sunday, November 3, 2019. This year they are striving to reach their $325,000 fundraising goal.

More than 4,000 human and 2,000 canine participants are expected to attend this event that will feature a 5K humans only dash, a 5K dash with canines, and a 1 mile dawdle for all ages and dog breeds. Proceeds from the event will support the more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk pets the organization helps annually.

The event will also include food trucks, live music performances, a Beer Garden, and Doggie Carnival and Barketplace.

The 37th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park.

