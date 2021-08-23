Help a child’s wish come true with ‘Wishes are Brewing’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Women’s Circle of Wishes will be hosting their annual Wishes are Brewing event to help grant life-changing wishes in New Mexico. The annual tea party benefits Make-A-Wish New Mexico. Alex Rich, director of the development of Make-A-Wish New Mexico talked about what people can expect at the event.

The Wishes are Brewing event is Sunday, Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Albuquerque. Tickets are $35. Rich says there will be a silent auction and a paddle race. She also says fabulous hats are highly encouraged.

Currently, there are 160 kids who are waiting for their wishes. Rich says events like Wishes are Brewing can help them fulfill wishes. Also, Women’s Circle of Wishes has a goal to raise $10,000 this year. Rich says the $10,000 will help go sponsored the wish of a child with a critical illness.

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish New Mexico on average, grants over one hundred life-changing wishes per year for children battling critical illnesses across the state.