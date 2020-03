ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Listen up Sanrio fans, the Hello Kitty Cafe is coming to town. The pink van is rolling into Albuquerque Saturday, March 7 and will be set up near the California Pizza Kitchen in Uptown from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fans can pick up treats and merchandise featuring Hello Kitty and her friends.

The Hello Kitty Cafe has been touring the country since 2014 and made its first stop two years ago.