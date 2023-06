ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a big day for Albuquerque. On top of PrideFest, there was another festival that kicked off Saturday night.

The Heights Summerfest took over North Domingo Baca Park.

There were vendors selling their goods and food trucks providing the meals, plus a lot of family-friendly activities like a rock wall and face painting for the kids.

Two more Summerfests are scheduled in the coming months.