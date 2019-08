ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says there is a high presence of police activity near Lomas and San Mateo.

Details are extremely limited at this time. KRQE News 13 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.

Another view from the scene at Lomas and San Mateo. People said they saw that Subaru (on the curb) doing donuts in the middle of the intersection ⁦@krqe⁩ pic.twitter.com/Sy04bCDyEq — Rachel Knapp (@RachelKnappNews) August 20, 2019