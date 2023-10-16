ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s first ever heavy metal market took place on Sunday at the Fusion Venue. The ABQ Headbangers Market is centered on the darker arts and heavier music genres including heavy metal, rock, punk, goth, and horror, making it a perfect fit for the Halloween season.

The founder of the event shared her inspiration behind how it was all started. She explained how she saw the pandemic affect small businesses, artists, and musicians.

If you missed this year’s event, the founder said they are planning one for next year.