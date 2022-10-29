ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tense moments on Saturday morning as a SWAT situation shut down Isleta and Saunders Road Southwest. The closure went on for hours and ended with one suspect in Custody.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 Saturday morning.

They said they were trying to bring a non-compliant suspect into custody, and all lanes on Isleta were closed.

Deputies were still at the scene around 2 p.m., they told us they were still investigating the incident and interviewing people.

KRQE News 13 did reach out to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer to get more information they said they didn’t have an update.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and was charged with aggravated assault.

All lanes were reopened around 1 p.m.