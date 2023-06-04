ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of beating, stabbing, and injecting a woman with fentanyl. He is set for a detention hearing Monday.

A similar criminal complaint was filed in April 2021 against Larry Gallegos charging him with aggravated assault and battery and false imprisonment.

Prosecutors said his long criminal history and his probation being revoked multiple times showed he’s a threat to the community.

Gallegos was hit with a number of charges including kidnapping, aggravated battery with a weapon, and concealing identity.