Hearing for former sheriff accused of embezzlement continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Things got heated Thursday in court as prosecutors continued their push for a trial for a former New Mexico sheriff.

Heath White is accused of stealing more than $20,000 in equipment while he was the Torrance County Sheriff. The charges are based on the property found during a raid of White’s home and business back in April.

Thursday, the prosecution got into the nitty-gritty details of what they found including more than $5,000 in upgrades to his personal truck.

The defense argued there’s not enough evidence to prove the parts in White’s truck were the same parts shown to be purchased by the county on an AutoZone invoice.

The hearing is scheduled to last through Friday. White was elected Torrance County Magistrate Judge last year. He’s been on suspension since the allegations came to light.