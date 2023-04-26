ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meals on Wheels of New Mexico is celebrating 50 years of providing healthy meals to locals throughout the state. They are a nonprofit that works to provide over 150,000 meals per year. Now they are launching their healthy food vending machines.

Forage and some local hospitals have partnered to provide individuals with more options beyond just chips or a soda which are usually found in traditional machines. Chef, Strategy Officer Dennis Plummer explained how it’s important that nurses who work the late nights are not eating just chips or soda but instead, they can have the option to buy healthy food.

These vending machines utilize modern technology. Individuals can use their phone or card, swipe and grab who looks good to them. Items that are featured in the vending machines are all locally produced or grown in New Mexico. Profits collected from these vending machines will go to supporting Meals on Wheels of New Mexico.

Currently, Meals on Wheels is expanding the Forage machines to other locations around the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas. Any organization that is interested in finding out more can visit, ForageForGood.org or contact them at 505-418-1088.