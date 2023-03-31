ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday, maybe check out Tiguex Park! The ‘United in Health’ Health & Wellness Fair will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Somos Unidos Foundation, Western Sky Community Care, New Mexico United, and others are hosting the free fair on Saturday, April 1. It’s the first time this event is being held.

A list of events and vendors can be seen below.

Opening Circle & Community Stride 1k Walk/Run

Community Les Mills Body Combat Class

Community Yoga Class

Outdoor Learning – Albuquerque Public Schools

– Albuquerque Public Schools Hiking Safety – The Curse Supporters Group

– The Curse Supporters Group Exercise Equipment Demonstrations – The Fitness Superstore

– The Fitness Superstore Walking Soccer – Black Diamonds Supporters Group

– Black Diamonds Supporters Group Health Screening & First Aid – Robert Romero, PT & UNM Home Healthcare

– Robert Romero, PT & UNM Home Healthcare Look Good, Feel Good, Face Paint & Fairy Hair – Sektor 114 Supporters Group

– Sektor 114 Supporters Group Assisted Stretching – Stretchlab Flexologists

– Stretchlab Flexologists Water First! Water Trailer – Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation

– Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation Healthy Heart Screenings – Hole in the Heart

– Hole in the Heart Nutritious Meal Sign-Up – Meals on Wheels

– Meals on Wheels Breathwork – Vital Explorations

– Vital Explorations Vision Screenings – Southwest Eyecare

– Southwest Eyecare Financial Health Giveaways – Chase Bank

– Chase Bank Nutrition Conversations – Hannah Contrucci, MS, RDN, & LD & Galactic Ambassadors Supporters Group

– Hannah Contrucci, MS, RDN, & LD & Galactic Ambassadors Supporters Group Screenings & Sunscreen – UNM Dermatology

– UNM Dermatology Mental Health Resources – NM 988

– NM 988 Health Info & Resources – Western Sky Community Care

A vaccination clinic will also take place across the street at Explora from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Visit Western Sky Community Care’s website for more information on the fair.