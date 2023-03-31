ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday, maybe check out Tiguex Park! The ‘United in Health’ Health & Wellness Fair will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Somos Unidos Foundation, Western Sky Community Care, New Mexico United, and others are hosting the free fair on Saturday, April 1. It’s the first time this event is being held.
A list of events and vendors can be seen below.
- Opening Circle & Community Stride 1k Walk/Run
- Community Les Mills Body Combat Class
- Community Yoga Class
- Outdoor Learning – Albuquerque Public Schools
- Hiking Safety – The Curse Supporters Group
- Exercise Equipment Demonstrations – The Fitness Superstore
- Walking Soccer – Black Diamonds Supporters Group
- Health Screening & First Aid – Robert Romero, PT & UNM Home Healthcare
- Look Good, Feel Good, Face Paint & Fairy Hair – Sektor 114 Supporters Group
- Assisted Stretching – Stretchlab Flexologists
- Water First! Water Trailer – Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation
- Healthy Heart Screenings – Hole in the Heart
- Nutritious Meal Sign-Up – Meals on Wheels
- Breathwork – Vital Explorations
- Vision Screenings – Southwest Eyecare
- Financial Health Giveaways – Chase Bank
- Nutrition Conversations – Hannah Contrucci, MS, RDN, & LD & Galactic Ambassadors Supporters Group
- Screenings & Sunscreen – UNM Dermatology
- Mental Health Resources – NM 988
- Health Info & Resources – Western Sky Community Care
A vaccination clinic will also take place across the street at Explora from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Visit Western Sky Community Care’s website for more information on the fair.