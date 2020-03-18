Live Now
Coronavirus cancellations across the country, Red Cross concerns, and the road to a vaccine

Health crisis leads to quiet St. Patrick’s Day

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saint Patrick’s Day is supposed to be one of the busiest days of the year for bars but one popular Irish pub says staying open for the holiday wasn’t worth it. The owner of Two Fools Pub says staying open for the holiday wasn’t worth it.

The owner of Two Fools Tavern in Nob Hill says business has taken a hit since the first positive cases were announced last week. He didn’t want to put customers and staff at risk.

“It’s devastating, I mean we should have, the whole place should be full, we should have 100 people in line but that’s not the way the world is right now,” said the owner of Two Fools Tavern Russell Reid.

O’Niell’s Pub canceled its St. Patrick’s Day celebration but will still be open for regular dining in accordance with the state order to seat the dining area at half-capacity with at least six feet between tables. Reid says they’re considering closing the pub temporarily.

