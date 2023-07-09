ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People braved the summer heat Sunday in order to check out the market at the Rail Yards. Each week, the market takes on a theme.

This week, for July 9, the theme was health and wellness.

There were more than a dozen vendors with that focus along with the usual assortment of growers.

One local grower spoke on the importance of knowing where your food comes from and what it can mean to the local community.

“It’s good for the community to meet the farmers and learn where their food is coming from and to start the kids at a young age, so they know to buy locally and know that their food is coming local, that they don’t have to go to the grocery store. [They can] meet the people that grow their food,” said Victoria Montoya with Montoya Orchard.

Next week’s theme for the market is Rail Yards’ history.