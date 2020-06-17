Health alert issued due to wildfire smoke in Albuquerque for Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Environmental Health Department has issued a health alert due to wildfire smoke coming into the state from Arizona. The alert goes into effect at midnight on Wednesday, June 17 and expires at noon on Thursday. People who have respiratory issues should limit their outdoor activity.

The Bush Fire in Arizona is located about 25 miles northeast of Phoenix. Smoke is expected to reach Albuquerque about midnight Wednesday and linger through Thursday morning. The smoke is also expected to gradually clear out of Albuquerque by Thursday afternoon.

The City of Albuquerque suggests these steps to take during a health alert:

Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.

Schools and senior citizen facilities may want to provide indoor activities to minimize exposure to elevated outdoor particulate levels.

Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.

If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.

Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.