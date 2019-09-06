Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to high ozone levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has issued a health alert Friday due to high measurements of ground-level ozone.

According to the City of Albuquerque’s website, ground-level ozone is an invisible pollutant that threatens Albuquerque’s air quality. Those with respiratory conditions in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit their outdoor activity.

The alert went into effect Friday at 12:50 p.m. and expires at 6 p.m. The city also had issued a health alert Thursday after reports of high measurements of ground-level ozone.