ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a health alert due to blowing dust Tuesday afternoon. The health alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque as well as Bernalillo County are urged to limit outdoor activity during this time. For more information, visit the city’s air quality trends webpage.

City of Albuquerque offers steps that you can take during health alerts: