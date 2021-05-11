Health Alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has issued a Health Alert due to blowing dust that will go into effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, and continue through Wednesday, May 12 at 6 a.m. Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are urged to limit outdoor activity.

The city’s Air Quality Program issues Health Alerts due to elevated levels of smoke or dust as both are types of particulate matter. Individuals who are sensitive to particulate matter such as those who have asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other respiratory and heart diseases are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.

The City of Albuquerque offers steps you can take during health alerts: