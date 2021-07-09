Health Alert issued for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County due to elevated ozone levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Health Alert has been issued for Albuquerque and Bernalillo County due to elevated ozone levels on Friday, July 9. The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program reports that the alert is in effect from 12:45 p.m. on Friday, July 9 through 6 p.m. on Friday, July 9.

The City of Albuquerque states that people with respiratory conditions in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit their outdoor activity during this time. Additionally, the City explains that people who are at a higher risk for respiratory issues from ozone are also more susceptible to infection and health consequences from COVID-19.

Officials say exposure to ozone can aggravate the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and infection with COVID-19 can increase health impacts from ozone exposure.