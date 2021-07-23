Health Alert issued for Bernalillo County due to elevated ozone levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a Health Alert due to elevated ozone levels. Officials advise those with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County to limit outdoor activity.

The alert will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021.

