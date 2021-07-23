Health Alert issued for Bernalillo County due to elevated ozone levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a Health Alert due to elevated ozone levels. Officials advise those with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County to limit outdoor activity.
Story continues below
- Crime: Albuquerque neighbors believe accused arsonist responsible for string of fires
- Community: Albuquerque teen the first to represent state in international Filipina competition
- Money: Stimulus check: Another 2.2 million payments sent out. Here’s who will get them
- Investigation: Person found dead in U-Haul truck smuggling migrants
The alert will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021.