ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is issuing a health alert due to high measurements of ground-level ozone. The health alert is effective from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the City of Albuquerque’s website, ground-level ozone is an invisible pollutant that threatens Albuquerque’s air quality.

Those with respiratory conditions in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit their outdoor activity.