Health Alert is issued as haze returns to Albuquerque metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Health Alert has been issued for the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County area due to elevated ozone levels and smoke. The alert issued by the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is effective at 12 a.m. on Monday, June 14, and will expire the same day at 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports that smoke will persist on Monday due to regional wildfires and results periods of hazy skies. Health Alerts are issued by the Air Quality Program is conditions worsen to the point that individuals with respiratory conditions may be impacted by outdoor activity.

The Air Quality Program states that those who are sensitive to particulate matter such as people with asthma, chronic bronchitis, or other respiratory and heart diseases are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. Additionally, children and older adults may be affected by particulate pollution.

Individuals who are at higher risk for respiratory issues from ozone and smoke are also more susceptible to infection and severe health consequences from COVID-19. Exposure to ozone and smoke can increase the severity of COVID-19 symptoms according to the Air Quality Program.