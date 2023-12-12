CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Healing Harmonies Neurochoir is inviting the public to a one-of-a-kind holiday concert. The non-profit is a singing group for people with acquired brain injuries or changes such as a stroke, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, or dementia.

The choir is directed by Nicole Gallegos, a long-time singer and vocal coach which led her into speech pathology. “So much of it is about the brain and the brain’s ability to change, so music is a huge part of that. It’s also about community because it’s so isolating when you have had brain change,” said Gallegos.

According to a news release, the choir started in August 2022 with two members and has now expanded to over 30 members. They perform every other week at the Corrales Community Center.

The group will perform on Saturday from 5-6 p.m. at Casa Perea Art Space in Corrales.