Healing art naprapathy treats aches and pains without the use of drugs or surgery

Naprapathy is a traditional healing art that is joined with modern medical science to address the countless musculoskeletal issues that can plague individuals in our high-stress environment. Dr. Patrick Nuzzo of the Southwest University of Naprapathic Medicine discusses this healing art in addition to the newly released book “Naprapathy Manual Medicine for the 21st Century: Manual Medicine for the 21st Century”.

While Naprapathy was once thought of as a new direction for chiropractic treatment, the treatment is of its own specialty and is built on the recognition that the soft tissues of the body are the keys to an individual’s ability to work, play and live.

“Naprapaths focus more on the connective tissue. We treat connective tissue that pulls boney structure out of alignment instead of forcing boney structure into alignment with a high-velocity adjustment,” said Dr. Nuzzo.

The body’s tendons, ligaments, and fascia are prone to injury, constrictions, and scar-tissue build-up which results in pain and hindered movement, and the improper function of the nervous, circulatory, and lymphatic systems.

Dr. Nuzzo’s latest book, “Naprapathy Manual Medicine for the 21st Century” discusses this healing method and how naprapathy treats pains without drugs or surgery. The book is now available on Amazon.

The Southwest University of Naprapathic Medicine and Health is located in Santa Fe at 2006 Botulph Rd, Suite A and has a new class that begins in January. Their office can be reached at 505-467-8777.