ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming up on Saturday, May 27, HEAL+NM, a Health Equity Alliance for LGBTQ+ New Mexicans, will host a queer and trans family picnic. The event will be held at Bataan Memorial Park on Tulane Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The picnic will include free lunch, field games, a circus, music, and free family portraits. The gathering is a safe space for queer and trans families to meet and socialize.

The event is completely free, but guests are asked to RSVP ahead of time here. HEAL+NM is working to connect those in the LGBTQ+ community in New Mexico, provide safe spaces, and promote mental well-being for community members.

To learn more about HEAL+NM, click here. To find LGBTQ+ affirming mental health care agencies in New Mexico, click here.