Headstones to be repaired at Albuquerque’s Fairview Cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of markers at a local cemetery are about to get a makeover. Fairview Cemetery says at least 80 of its monuments and headstones have fallen into disrepair. Next week, a local mason will repair and reset those stones.

The project is made possible by donations to the nonprofit cemetery. The headstones that are missing bases will be set in concrete foundations.

