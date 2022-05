ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The country band Shenandoah will headline Albuquerque’s Freedom 4th. The band is known for hits like “Two Dozen Roses” and “Church on Cumberland Road” and has more than 300 million streams and 13 number 1 radio singles.

Other Summerfest headliners include Las Cafeteras and Yacht Rock Revenue. The events will kick off on June 11 at North Domingo Baca Park.