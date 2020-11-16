Heading Home hosts Holiday of Hope Donation Drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heading Home is a New Mexico non-profit that provides emergency housing, permanent housing, and street outreach to the homeless. This holiday season, the organization plans on supporting over 800 people who are currently in need of assistance.

Housing Director Dorothee Otero discusses how they able to provide support and what the community can do to help out. On Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heading Home will hold its Holiday of Hope Donation Drive at 215 Third Street SW.

Donations made to the drive can include new clothing items for all genders and sizes, toys, and gifts for adolescents, teens, infants, and toddlers, new cleaning supplies, silverware, dishes, kitchen supplies, nonperishable food items, eating utensils, and toiletries. You can also support a family that allows you to be matched with a local family with children to offer help or check out the 2020 Holiday of Hope Amazon Wish List for items that youth will love.

Online monetary donations can also be made that will support vulnerable community members this winter. For more information about Heading Home’s Holiday of Hope, visit headinghome.org.

