ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City leaders and a local nonprofit are officially teaming up to open new services at the Gateway Homeless Center. The city announced Thursday it has given Heading Home the contract to operate emergency overnight housing services.

They will provide case management, food services, and dormitory maintenance for residents of the Gateway Program. With demolition completed and construction underway, the City of Albuquerque says they’re on track to launch the program early next year.

Heading Home currently works with the city to manage the West Side Emergency Housing Center and the Wellness II hotel for families.