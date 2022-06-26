ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This definitely wasn’t your mom’s farmer’s market.. unless she likes to jam out to Black Sabbath on her way. It was the Headbanger’s Market on Central Avenue in northwest Albuquerque.

There were more than 30 vendors with handcrafted items, fresh foods, and more for the metal aficionado. It also wouldn’t be a headbanger’s market without some bands.

Mostly, the organizer just wanted everyone to have fun. “We’re happy to welcome everybody; headbangers, non-headbangers, people who are curious and are just discovering this scene. I think it’s a great scene for everybody,” said Brenda Enriquez-Lopez, organizer of the event. “You also find so many talented people. It’s definitely an inspiration for those creative people as well.”

This was actually their second Headbanger’s Market. Lopez says the idea came about as a way to bring the scene together after the pandemic.