ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is back and bigger than ever before. The 2022 New Mexico State Fair started on September 8 and one of the main attractions each year is known as the State Fair Rodeo.

The highly anticipated event is coming to Tingley Coliseum on Wednesday, September 14. The event will feature some of the roughest stock and even the nation’s top cowboys will be in town. There will be five rodeo events through Sunday, September 18. Attendees can expect to see bareback riding, team roping, barrel racing and more during the rodeo. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/events/rodeos.

