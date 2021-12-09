Head to the Balloon Museum for ‘Bubbles & Bubbly’ during STEAM Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Balloon Museum teaches history, science, and the art of hot air ballooning through interactive exhibitions, artifacts, and artwork. Now, they are offering their after-hours STEAM Night.

Kicking off on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the museum’s first STEAM Night will be “Bubbles & Bubbly”. During this event, adults 21 and older are invited to enjoy spirits and the music of local artist D’Santi Nava in the VARA Winery and Distillery Lounge located upstairs.

Children and families can participate in the interactive Bubbles and Balloons science presentation downstairs which will be followed by hands-on experimentation. All visitors can step out onto the back lawn to see the museum’s remote-control hot air balloon light up and to visit the Street Food Institute food truck.

During the evening the entire museum will also be open for exploration. Admission to the event costs $6 for adults or $5 for those with a New Mexico ID, $4 for seniors ages 65 and older, $3 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for children under five.

Pre-purchase tickets online at abqballoonmuseum.holdmyticket.com or purchase them at the door.