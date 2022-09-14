ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “He was perfect. A perfect example of how somebody should be.” Those who knew 26-year-old Christopher Legits say he will be remembered for his contagious laugh, big smile, and kind heart. “He was the perfect person. If anybody wants to be the perfect individual they need to look at Chris and look at his example,” Matthew Rivera-Legits, Chris’s brother, said.

The University of New Mexico alum was killed in a car crash Saturday night on 550 near the Santa Ana Casino. Legits and his friend were heading back to Albuquerque after a day out on Fenton Lake when the crash involving three cars happened. Legits and two others were killed. Details are limited on the crash at this time.

“It’s the disbelief, it’s the shock, it’s some other kid, it’s not, this isn’t happening. But the one thing that our family had to come to terms with, he’s gone,” Chris’s father, Anthony Legits, said.

Anthony, says he’s at peace knowing his son spent his last hours doing what he loved, fishing. “And a kayak that he had been waiting two years to put in the water, and this was the day he finally got to do it,” Anthony said.

But Legits didn’t just love the outdoors, he loved his job, too. He was a paramedic with the Albuquerque Ambulance service for nearly four years, saving lives day in and day out. “It was never a job, it was Chris just being Chris, caring for someone on the worst day of their life, Chris was there,” Matthew said.

Most recently, he was working at Duke City Urgent Care. His family says no matter where he worked, he made an impact. “His Captain at Albuquerque Ambulance told me his only flaw was that he smiled too much. He was flawless,” Matthew said.

Anthony, his father, is speechless at the outpouring of support over the last few days. He had no idea how many people loved Chris. “That’s what brings us comfort. Just the positive impact he had. He wasn’t just another individual, he was perfection,” Anthony said.

Albuquerque Ambulance Service’s Deputy Chief, Jim Williams, released this statement on Legits:

“Albuquerque Ambulance Service (AAS) is saddened by the loss of Chris Rivera-Legits. Chris worked at AAS for almost four years and was an excellent paramedic who treated patients with the utmost respect and empathy. We will remember him as a wonderful person with a giant smile and a warm heart. We send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.” Jim Williams, Albuquerque Ambulance Service’s Deputy Chief

Legits’ funeral service will be held Monday in Santa Fe.