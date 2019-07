ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews have cleared the scene of a potential hazmat spill at a North Valley home.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department says deputies first responded to the home near Edith and Osuna just before 4:30 p.m. Reports indicated a cloud of chemicals had formed in someone’s home.

Officials now say it was coming from compressed air cylinders. Nearby residents were placed under a voluntary evacuation, but have since been allowed to return home.