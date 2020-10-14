Hazardous waste collection event at Balloon Fiesta Park on Oct. 24

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have hazardous waste, the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County will help dispose of it for free. Drop-off will take place Oct. 24 at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; registration is required by Oct. 22. Waste that can burn easily, corrode or irritate the skin, or poison humans and animals can be dropped off.
Accepted Items:
- Paint
- Automotive Oil
- Antifreeze
- Gasoline
- Cleaning Supplies
- Finishes & Stains
- Aerosols
- Pesticides/Herbicides
- Poisons
- Corrosives/Photo graphics
- Batteries of all types
- Fertilizers
- Pool Chemicals
- Fluorescent Light Bulbs
- Mercury
Items Not Accepted
- Cylinders
- Fire Extinguishers
- Appliances (Stoves, Refrigerators, etc.)
- Metals
- Paper
- Needles/Medical Waste
- Medications
- Computers
- Televisions/Stereos/Electronics
- Asbestos
- Ammunition/Gunpowder/Explosives
- Radioactive Materials (including smoke detectors)
