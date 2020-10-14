Hazardous waste collection event at Balloon Fiesta Park on Oct. 24

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have hazardous waste, the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County will help dispose of it for free. Drop-off will take place Oct. 24 at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; registration is required by Oct. 22. Waste that can burn easily, corrode or irritate the skin, or poison humans and animals can be dropped off.

Accepted Items:

  • Paint
  • Automotive Oil
  • Antifreeze
  • Gasoline
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Finishes & Stains
  • Aerosols
  • Pesticides/Herbicides
  • Poisons
  • Corrosives/Photo graphics
  • Batteries of all types
  • Fertilizers
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Fluorescent Light Bulbs
  • Mercury

Items Not Accepted

  • Cylinders
  • Fire Extinguishers
  • Appliances (Stoves, Refrigerators, etc.)
  • Metals
  • Paper
  • Needles/Medical Waste
  • Medications
  • Computers
  • Televisions/Stereos/Electronics
  • Asbestos
  • Ammunition/Gunpowder/Explosives
  • Radioactive Materials (including smoke detectors)

