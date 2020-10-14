Hazardous waste collection event at Balloon Fiesta Park on Oct. 24

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular spot for birthday parties, car clubs, and date nights is closing its doors for good, after 13 years of business in the metro. "It took us everything we had to finally decide. We just started to break up the track Monday," said Benny Gallegos, the owner of Albuquerque Indoor Karting.

Business took a sharp turn away from a great year in 2019 once the coronavirus hit New Mexico in early March. "In March, we just started our volleyball leagues and we were doing fine," said Gallegos.