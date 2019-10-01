Haven House provides emergency shelter, domestic violence services throughout Sandoval County

Haven House is celebrating National Domestic Violence Awareness month and providing hope for families during their Annual Domestic Violence Awareness BBQ.

Haven House is the only domestic violence shelter that serves the rural areas of Sandoval County in addition to Rio Rancho. They were chosen by the Rio Rancho Chamber of Commerce as Best Nonprofit of 2019 and Best Humanitarian for 2019 by Rio Rancho the Magazine.

Haven House assists domestic violence victims to gain immediate safety as well as the knowledge, skills, and resources to help them succeed in lives free from violence. The organization provides emergency shelter as well as case management, legal advocacy, in-shelter and out -of shelter support groups, individual counseling for victims and their children.

The Annual Domestic Violence Awareness BBQ will be held on October 12, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Haynes Park in Rio Rancho.

You can make a donation to Haven House by clicking here.