ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Haven House is inviting the community to join them in uniting against domestic violence.

Haven House is more than a shelter. They offer a 24-hour crisis line, community education, and a lot of advocacy services like legal issues and counseling for adults and their children. “Our goal this month is to destigmatize domestic violence; it is not a private matter; it’s a crime,” said Andrea Rogers, Haven House board president.

The event will happen at Campus Park & Sky Room Amphitheater on Saturday, October 29, from 2:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. They will have speakers talking about the matter from the community. They will also have a trunk or treat for the children, food trucks, non-profit resources, vendors, a pet costume contest, and end the event with a candlelight vigil.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or is in immediate danger, call 911 or visit their website havenhouseinc.org.