ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not too late to surprise your loved ones with a visit from Orbit this Valentine’s Day. Isotopes mascot Orbit is showing the love again with personal deliveries of cards and treats around the metro.
Story continues below
- Crime: Darian Bashir sentenced to life in prison for UNM student’s murder
- Trending: Highest NFL draft picks from New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Martes 8 de Febrero 2022
- Health: UNMH offers incentives to those who left, but not bonuses to those who stayed
Deliveries will take place on the 14th and 15th. For booking, visit the Isotope’s website.