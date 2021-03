ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Harwood Art Center in Albuquerque is hosting a last call for emerging artists in New Mexico. Applications for the program are due Sunday by midnight and there is a $10 fee to apply.

Artists must be living, working, or studying in New Mexico and a wide range of artwork will be accepted. Those chosen will be featured in a seven-week exhibition at the Harwood Art Center’s Hally Galley from June 14 to July 29 as well as online.