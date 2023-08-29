Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? The New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association has you covered with the Harvest Wine Festival.

Not only is the festival showing off local wineries, but it is also helping future winemakers. Over the three-day Labor Day weekend, New Mexico Wine will host Harvest Wine Festivals in both Las Cruces and Albuquerque. Both events feature 20 New Mexico wineries sampling and selling award-winning wines, in addition to great live music, artisan markets, delicious food trucks, and lawn games and activities.

The Harvest Wine Festival is September 2-4, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at the Balloon Fiesta Park. The events are also helping fund New Mexico-based wine educational programs at NMSU and CNM to support future winemakers. For more information visit nmwine.com. Purchase Tickets here.