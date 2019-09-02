Harvest Wine Festival comes to Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Thousands of New Mexicans are enjoying a glass of wine this weekend. It’s part of third annual Harvest Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Nearly two dozen wineries from across the state are offering samples while selling their wines.

“I love watching people have a great time right behind us. They listen to the music, get up and dance. They’ve got a really great glass fo wine in their hand, and they’re realizing that New Mexico wine should be part of a celebration,” said event coordinator Dean Strober.

There’s plenty of fun to be had with grape stomping at the event. If you’ve missed out so far, the festival continues on Monday, Sept. 2 from noon to 6 p.m.