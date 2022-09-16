ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A year’s worth of work paid off big for New Mexico kids at the New Mexico State Fair. The Junior Livestock auction returned in person for the first time in two years. Throughout the week, FFA and 4-H students showed off their animals.

Friday they went up for auction. KRQE News 13 spoke to one competitor who sold his steer for $15,000 which is a personal best. “I’m really excited. I’m just kind of sad because I’ll have to say goodbye to him,” said Caleb Ramsey. The state fair will continue through this weekend.