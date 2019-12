ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers at Presbyterian gifted newborn babies with handmade stockings Monday. It’s an annual tradition that the hospital has been doing for more than 40 years.

This year, a team of six volunteers made 75 stockings and 100 matching little hats. Officials say it’s a special treat, families enjoy every year.

The stockings go to the families with babies born Monday through Christmas Day.