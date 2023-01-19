ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sign on Unser was warning drivers they’re blowing by a speed camera, but the city didn’t put the sign up. Its true creator is unknown.

Right now, it’s unclear who put this sign up near Unser and Tower. Forty miles an hour is the law out here, but for a lot of drivers, that’s optional.

Chris Romero has been living in the southwest Mesa for 15 years and said speed is a big problem.

“It’s terrible. It’s horrible at night. You can hear them. We live close to the road; they’re always racing,” said Romero.

That’s why the city put up a speed camera on Unser; it’s one of ten around the city now. While the city has put up warning signs near some of the cameras, someone decided this one needed a sign too.

The homemade sign in bright pink sat under the camera, and neighbors, like Romero, were not amused.

“We got to penalize them. If we don’t penalize them, they’re going to continue to do it and do it and do it. A warning ain’t nothing,” said Romero.

Another neighbor didn’t want to go on camera but said he thinks the sign will serve the same purpose as the camera, getting people to slow down.

Someone took the sign down Thursday afternoon. KRQE reached out to the city to see if they were the ones who removed it but has not heard back yet.

The city has issued about 3,500 tickets since the speed cameras started going up last May. That number could be dramatically higher, but APD is only sending those $100 to the most egregious and constant speeders.