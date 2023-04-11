ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The hit musical Hamilton is coming to the University of New Mexico after being postponed and tickets are available. The Haverland Carter Broadway production of Hamilton will be in Albuquerque from Tuesday, May 9 through Saturday, May 28.

Tickets are limited and prices start at around $80. However, there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details for that will be announced closer to the production’s performances.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Popejoy Event Details, popejoypresents.com

For more information on Hamilton, visit hamiltonmusical.com. To buy tickets, visit popejoypresents.com.