ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Haltom Orthodontics has been serving New Mexico families for over 52 years. The family-run business has locations in Albuquerque, Los Lunas, and Grants. To show appreciation to their patients, Haltom is hosting an open house on August 13.

The open house will be held on August 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Northeast Heights location in Albuquerque at 10433 Lagrima de Oro. There will be plenty of activities and prizes at the event. There will be food trucks, a DJ and face painting, and a blow-up slide for kids. There will also be prizes given away every hour, including things like Cliff’s amusement park tickets, New Mexico United tickets, and Top Golf gift cards.

Haltom is also partnering with Big Brothers and Big Sisters and a $5 donation will enter you to win free braces or Invisalign. They will also be offering $300 off treatment in August with free whitening included. They say their doctors will be on the scene and offering free initial exams. For more information on Haltom, visit www.haltomortho.com.