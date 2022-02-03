ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A movie featuring a popular singer is being shot in New Mexico. National Anthem is the story of the hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt, and the motives behind the hunt.

It’s filming in Albuquerque. According to the New Mexico Film Office, it will star Grammy-nominated artist Halsey, Sydney Sweeney and Simon Rex. The production will employ more than 100 New Mexico cast and crew members.