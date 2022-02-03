ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A movie featuring a popular singer is being shot in New Mexico. National Anthem is the story of the hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt, and the motives behind the hunt.

Story continues below

It’s filming in Albuquerque. According to the New Mexico Film Office, it will star Grammy-nominated artist Halsey, Sydney Sweeney and Simon Rex. The production will employ more than 100 New Mexico cast and crew members.